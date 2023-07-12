Does our rainy spring and summer mean we'll have a snowy winter?

Our exceptionally rainy start to the year, coupled with an approaching El Niño, could offer some clues about what the upcoming winter might look like.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — It's no secret that eastern Colorado is off to one of its wettest starts to a calendar year on record, especially over the last two or three months.

Part of that recent slog of rain likely has something to do with our transition from a La Niña into an El Niño, meaning warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean (and the domino effect of global weather emanating from it) are likely in the next few months. A stagnant weather pattern is also likely behind the recent run of heavy rainfall.

But could all that active weather continue into the upcoming winter and keep things snowy for the Front Range?

In general, it seems that there's a historic lean toward a slightly snowier-than-normal winter in the seasons following an exceptionally rainy spring and early summer.

As of mid-July, Denver was at its second-wettest start to a calendar year on record. If you take the other top year (1967) and the nine years after 2023 on the list for rainiest Jan. 1 - July 11 on record and analyze their snowfall in the seasons after, Denver's average snowfall increases a tick to about 57 inches, up only a hair on the long-term average.

But if you throw out the La Niña years and only include the El Niño years from that list, Denver's average snowfall in years following a wet spring and summer jumps to almost 60 inches, a notable 3-4 inch increase from the long-term seasonal snow average of about 56 inches.

But Denver's just one place, and we're only talking about 10 years, so other data might be helpful. If you average in Fort Collins and Colorado Springs as well, there's also a slight increase in average snowfall in the winter following an exceptionally wet spring and early summer.

Fort Collins' average winter snowfall jumps by about four inches (52 inches versus an approximate 48-inch long-term average) on a similar threshold. While Colorado Springs' actually diminished a tad (by about two inches), the decrease is mostly driven by La Niña winters and evens out if you include only the El Niño years.

So in general, while it's not a huge or clear trend, it does appear, based on historical trends and averages, that the Front Range can expect a slightly snowier than usual winter following a similarly soggy spring and early summer. That confidence increases a bit because of the incoming El Niño.

Because of a more southerly general track of winter and spring storms, El Niños are also known for having a slightly higher chance for producing a bigger winter or spring snowstorm for the Front Range.

Keep in mind that these trends are based on a relatively small sample size, and even after very wet springs and summers, there have also been a number of years with below-average Front Range snowfall as well.

But if you had to hedge a bet this far out, Front Range snow-lovers would probably like - albeit slightly - what they see at this point.