Hail, rain and poor drainage are likely the causes of several intersections becoming flooded throughout the northern Colorado city of Fort Collins Tuesday night.

Forecasts predicted some storms up there - thanks, Kathy - but were not prepared for the rains to invade roadways like they have.

The Fort Collins Police Department said on Twitter that they are quite aware of all the trouble spots around town and are asking residents to stop calling emergency lines with information - unless emergency help is actually needed.

The Twitter account even posted a photo of a car that decided to drive through the water. Spoiler alert: water wins.

So - reminder - do NOT drive through standing water. Ever. Can you see how deep it is? No? Then don't drive through it.

Hail also touched down throughout the city - pelting patios and backyards with up to quarter-sized hail, according to a trained spotter for the National Weather Service.

While the threat of severe weather departed FoCo around 6:45 p.m., reports of hail continued to come in and our ever-awesome viewers kept sending in photos and pictures of the aftermath. We haven't gotten any reports of injuries.

Did you spot something crazy?

Coming to you from viewer Holly Graves - she shot this from the underground level of a FoCo parking garage during the rain earlier this evening. We're not sure... but that doesn't look great. Stay safe out there! #BeOn9 #9wx pic.twitter.com/yWyQt6scnZ — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) May 23, 2018

This riverfront property became REALLY riverfront property during the rains earlier this evening. Emily C. took this video and sent it to us from Old Town FoCo - this was on Mountain Avenue. Crazy stuff... #BeOn9 #9wx pic.twitter.com/CtT2VVYVTA — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) May 23, 2018

Oh my! These two definitely weren't expecting to have to break out their shovels in May! 😂 Leeann W. says the day started nice... until 6 p.m. That's when the street became flooded with hail. So these two shoveled out the storm drain. #9wx #BeOn9 pic.twitter.com/wg8B3LHMck — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) May 23, 2018

Viewer Matt Andrews dropped this into our Facebook inbox and wanted us to let everyone know: "No such thing as bad weather - only bad attitude." We're not sure where exactly he is but WOW. #BeOn9 #9wx pic.twitter.com/Xnm0WLE23o — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) May 23, 2018

