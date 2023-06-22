Douglas County, like other places, does not have tornado sirens

The tornado that hit Highlands Ranch Thursday was categorized as an EF-1.

DENVER — When Thursday's storms first started with big hail in Jefferson County, Lakewood used its outdoor sirens to warn people to take cover.

In Highlands Ranch, where a tornado hit, not a siren could be heard. That's because Douglas County doesn't have tornado sirens.

Deborah Takahara, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the reason for that is the historical absence of tornadoes in Douglas County.

According to Parker, which sits in the county, the local terrain also impacts the effectiveness of tornado sirens. When the price tag ($30 million just for installation, Parker says) is considered, the idea becomes cost prohibitive.

Parker states Douglas County averages one to two tornadoes per year.

Neighbors have been wondering about the lack of sirens there for years. Looking into 9NEWS' archives, we found people worried about not having sirens in a story 25 years ago.

Back in 1998, like now, officials in Dougco advised people to pay attention to TV and radio alerts. But unlike 25 years ago, people now have the internet and cell phones, too.

Hopefully, people's phones made up for the siren silence during this recent storm. The National Weather Service automatically sends out Amber Alert-style notifications to people in the path of a tornado.

With that said, more than a year of 9NEWS' reporting on emergency alerts tells us there are probably people who didn't get the message who needed it, and definitely people outside the threat area who got a message that didn't apply to them.

If your phone is more than about three years old, the system has a harder time knowing exactly where you are.

Douglas County isn't the only part of the metro area without tornado sirens. Places like Greeley, Fort Collins, Longmont and unincorporated Adams County don't have sirens either.

The tornado that hit Highlands Ranch Thursday was categorized as an EF-1, with peak wind speeds of 97 miles per hour and a damage path more than 6 miles long.

