DENVER — Cleanup efforts are underway across the state after Wednesday's 'bomb cyclone' which brought snow and hurricane-force winds.

A big part of that process is clearing downed trees that fell on homes, vehicles and roadways after the uprooted or snapped in half by the winds.

The damage left behind can range from mild to more serious, according to Nick Stauter with A Touch of Class Tree Service. 9NEWS tagged along with cleanup crews as they began work Friday morning.

“Compared to what we were on yesterday, literally pulling trees off of cars and getting them cleared waiting for Xcel to get out here, that is what we are waiting for, Xcel to get out here so we can remove the trees and they can get the power back up," said Stauter.

Tree trimmers have been busy since Thursday.

“Cleaning up the damage and getting the limbs off of the roof. We’re making a fresh cut so the tree can continue to grow,” said Stauter.

Removing trees that have fallen into roofs is their biggest job and top priority. Those need to be removed before utility companies can restore power, according to Stauter.

One of the most important parts of their job is making sure everyone stays safe during potentially life-threatening work.

“These guys on the roof they are working up there, there is snow they have to be careful,” said Stauter. “They have to be tied in. They have their safety gear on.”

"Everyone is in constant communication and everyone needs to know where everyone is at all times,” Stauter added.

While you can't control the winds, Stauter said you can take steps to minimize the risks and potential damage by trimming your trees during seasons when storms are less likely to occur.

Tree removal pricing can range from $200 to $1,000 or even more depending on the tree, the size, and magnitude of the workload, according to A Touch of Class Tree Service.

Typical service includes removing tree and limbs and stump grinding and cleanup.

