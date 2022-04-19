Denver has least precipitation and driest air so far this April

Denver has lowest average dew point temperature ever recorded in April. Colorado has most high wind warnings on record to this point in a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Tuesday will be the 15th consecutive day with a Red Flag Warning in Colorado.

A Red Flag Warning is the name for a fire weather warning when low humidity combines with high winds to create critical fire danger.

A pattern of storm systems tracking to the north of Colorado is one of the big reasons we are seeing so many dry and windy days. The dry wind comes around the bottom of this pattern.

This is a typical pattern, as the month of April is the windiest month of the year in the Front Range, but this year has been a little more extreme than usual.

There have been 56 Red Flag Warnings issued in Colorado so far this year. That is actually only 4th most. 2018 had the most fire weather warnings to this point.

2018 was the last time we had a warm dry spring in Colorado, as the last three springs have been cool and wet.

Statewide, there has been 28 High Wind Warnings issued through April 18. That’s the most on record to this point in the year. Those records only go back to 2006.

The most staggering and tell-tale statistic of them all for the Front Range might that it's been the driest first 18 days of April on record at Denver International Airport (DIA) and Centennial Airport.

And that's with both precipitation and dry air.

There has only been 1 one-hundredth of an inch (0.01") of precipitation at DIA. And Using the dew point temperature as the metric, Centennial airport has averaged just 15.8 degrees so far this April.

Dew point temperature is another way to measure and record the amount of humidity in the air.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.