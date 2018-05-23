ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent drought intensifies its grip on pockets of the American Southwest.

Climatologists and other experts are scheduled Wednesday to provide an update on the situation in the Four Corners region - where Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah meet.

The area is dealing with the worst category of drought.

The head of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation also resumed pressure this week on states in the Southwest to wrap up long-delayed emergency plans for potential shortages on the Colorado River, which serves 40 million people in the U.S. and Mexico.

In New Mexico, stretches of the Rio Grande have gone dry.

