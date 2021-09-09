7 schools to close or dismiss early due to heat

Colorado won't see relief from the hot, hazy weather until next week when temperatures will return to the 80s.

DENVER — Temperatures in Colorado will be well-above normal for this time of year.

Many areas of the state could see record temperatures with highs expected to reach the upper 90s in Denver and the Eastern Plains.

Several schools in Denver Public Schools (DPS) will be closed for a Heat Day or have early dismissal for heat on Thursday, according to the district.

Below are the schools that will be impacted by Thursday's heat:

Closed Thursday

McMeen Elementary School (ECE-5)

Traylor Academy (ECE-5)

Half Day

Cory Elementary School (1-5)

Stephen Knight Center for Early Education (ECE-K)

Merrill Middle School (6-8)

Denison Montessori (ECE-6)

ECE closing in the afternoon

Knapp Elementary School (ECE-5)

There is some relief on the horizon for the Centennial State as more seasonal weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.

