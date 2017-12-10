Ice finally arrives at Eleven Mile State Park

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — The ice has finally come on at Eleven Mile State Park.
Eleven Mile State Park manager Darcy Mount reported the reservoir being capped in ice on Sunday, Dec. 19.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said this is the latest over the last five years that the park's reservoir has been completely covered in ice.
According to CPW, the ice was fully on at Eleven Mile by Dec. 3, 2020. In 2019 it came on Nov. 28, capped over on Dec. 1 in 2018 and in 2017 it was on Dec. 10.
With the ice finally coming on, the CPW said it expects to see many anglers eager to begin ice fishing. Over the last four years, Eleven Mile has averaged over 46,000 visitors in the wintertime between December and January.
“On weekends you can see hundreds of ice fishing huts on the lake, it is impressive to say the least,” Mount said.
Mount is stressing to anglers heading to the park to familiarize themselves with ice safety guidelines, as there is no such thing as safe ice.
“Cold temperatures and altitude contribute to more medical calls than we see all summer,” Mount said. “Make sure you are prepared and can give good locations if you get into trouble. Ranger responses are slowed by the ice because additional equipment is required. Know before you go.”
