KUSA — Heavy, blowing snow will make traveling through the mountains this weekend difficult as a series of storms moves through the state. The worst conditions will be over high mountain passes.

By 6 p.m., the northern mountains will start to see heavy snow, first over Rabbit Ears Pass and Rocky Mountain National Park, then eventually spreading to the I-70 mountain corridor and Summit County.

On top of the snow, gusty winds will add to the travel and visibility difficulties. Overnight Friday into Saturday gusts could top 70 mph on the mountain passes.

The heaviest snow will fall overnight Saturday, then continue off and on into the day. Cold temperatures will allow the roads to stay snow packed and slick.

We’ll get a bit of break by Saturday evening, with another round of snow in the mountains by Sunday afternoon.

The higher snow totals will be above 9,500-10,000 ft, where below that most towns will see 1 to 4 inches.

