Brace yourselves: Farmers’ Almanac predicts a Colorado blizzard

Could the Rockies get a strong January storm?

COLORADO, USA — Buckle up, Colorado!

Farmers' Almanac has released its "Extended Forecast for Winter 2021-2022," calling for a chilly, and possibly snowy, winter for the Centennial State.

While prognosticating "a season of flip-flop conditions with notable polar coaster swings in temperatures," the almanac said Colorado could see a strong storm in January.

"A possible blizzard is predicted for the Northern Plains and Rockies near the end of the third week of January," said the Farmers' Almanac.

"The Northern Plains and Rockies will also experience Old Man Winter’s wrath with stormy weather culminating to a possible blizzard later in the month."

Just how does the Almanac get their forecast this early? The service uses a top-secret mathematical and astronomical formula, taking sunspot activity, tidal action, the position of the planet, and many other factors into consideration.

In other words, don't take this forecast seriously — pay attention to 9NEWS' team of expert meteorologists first and foremost.

"It's extremely inaccurate," said 9NEWS Meteorologist Chris Bianchi. "Their 'secret formula' could well consist of a game of eeny, meeny, miney moe."

But while we're at it, here's what the Almanac says about this winter.

"Winter’s chill will start gradually. In January, temperatures will start out mild for much of the country but will trend toward colder conditions during the middle to latter part of the month," the almanac said.

In 2021, the first day of fall arrives Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The average first date of snow in Denver is Oct. 18. The earliest recorded snowfall in Denver was Sept. 3, 1961.

