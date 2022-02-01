Farmers' Almanac releases winter forecast for 2022-23

The Farmers' Almanac has been prognosticating for 114 years, but will Colorado need flip-flops or shovels this winter?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — Farmers' Almanac is predicting much of the country will be shoveling and shivering this winter.

The Farmers' Almanac has released its extended weather forecast, a tradition that dates back to 1918.

The Almanac suggests that areas of the United States east of the Continental Divide will see cold or snow this winter, or both.

Colorado could be in for a snowy and cold ride. The Almanac puts Colorado in its "hibernation zone" that'll be both "glacial" and "snow-filled."

The North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, especially during mid-January, according to the Farmers' Almanac. The Great Lakes areas, Northeast and North Central regions will also have a frigid winter ahead, the Almanac said.

January could be the stormiest for many, including Texas and Oklahoma, where heavy snow is predicted during the first week.

However, the Almanac suggests the winter in the Southwest, including Utah, Arizona, Nevada and California, will be milder and drier.

"Areas in the western half of the country should escape major shivers, with an overall forecast of brisk temperatures predicted in the Northwest and mild temperatures in the Southwest," the Almanac suggests.

"Unfortunately, a dry winter is predicted for the Southwest states, which won’t help the drought situation."

Just how does the Almanac get their forecast this early? The service uses a top-secret mathematical and astronomical formula, taking sunspot activity, tidal action, the position of the planet and many other factors into consideration.

In other words, don't take this forecast seriously — pay attention to 9NEWS' team of expert meteorologists first and foremost.

"It's extremely inaccurate," 9NEWS Meteorologist Chris Bianchi said. "Their 'secret formula' could well consist of a game of eeny, meeny, miney moe."

"The Farmers' Almanac's forecasting methodology is, well, vague. And that's probably being kind," he said.

The Farmers' Almanac's Colorado's forecast clashes strongly with the Climate Prediction Center's forecast for this fall, with Colorado strongly favored to have warmer and drier than usual conditions from September through November.

It also goes against typical La Niña winters, which tend to produce lower-than-average snowfall and warmer-than-average temperatures for Colorado.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.