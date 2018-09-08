KUSA — The hits just keep on coming for one of Colorado's most iconic places. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been closed since Monday due to damage caused all around the park by a hail storm that dropped up to softball-sized ice chunks on the property.

A rare cape vulture and duck were already reported dead by zoo staff. Late Wednesday night, staff confirmed a meerkat pup that had been unaccounted for and two peacocks were also likely killed by the intense storm.

The peacock was known as Snoop (G'z up) - and the meerkat pup was from a brand new litter and hadn't yet been named, according to a Facebook post from the zoo.

Sixteen other animals were also hurt by the hailstorm, but zoo staff said most are improving and several have been taken off the list of medical concerns. A team of veterinarians from Colorado State University will be on hand at the zoo Friday to check out Twinkie's damaged eye - she's a Rocky Mountain goat.

On the brighter side, the zoo's been given a $100,000 grant to help rebuild from the chairman and chief executive officer of the El Pomar Foundation, Bill Hybl.

The zoo intends to reopen on Saturday - 8 a.m. for members and 9 a.m. for the general public. The zoo will return to its normal 7-day-a-week schedule after that.

Fourteen people were hurt at the zoo near Colorado Springs Monday afternoon and hundreds of cars were damaged.

None of the 3,400 people who were at the zoo on Monday when the storm hit were allowed to drive their cars and were instead bused to nearby Cheyenne Mountain High School to a Red Cross Evacuation Center.

As of Wednesday night, 101 cars remained un-driveable in the zoo's parking lot. Security will only continue to monitor them until Thursday at 5 p.m. After that, if a car is still in the lot, it will be towed to the south corner of the lot. If cars aren't moved by Tuesday at 8 a.m., the cars will be towed to another lot at the owner's expense, the zoo said.

