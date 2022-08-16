Rain causes street flooding in Broomfield and Lafayette,

A Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Boulder County and southwestern Broomfield County was in effect until 11 a.m., and street flooding has been reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — A Flash Flood Warning for parts of Boulder and Broomfield counties has expired Tuesday morning, but it could be several hours before street flooding caused by the downpour recedes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said the Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Boulder County and southwestern Broomfield County was in effect until 11 a.m.

As much as 3.23 inches of rain fell in parts of Broomfield in just an hour and a half Tuesday morning. For context, that's more than double the city's average August rainfall of 1.60".

The narrow swath of heavy rainfall comprises much of the area impacted by the Marshall Fire last December, including Louisville and Superior in addition to Broomfield.

The heavy rain should have dissipated by noon, but it'll likely take the rest of the day for the water to fully recede.

This is a look at Midway Park in @broomfield. Water is running fast. Please use caution and avoid areas experiencing flash flooding. The water is deeper than you may think. pic.twitter.com/5cwHYgj9Wa — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) August 16, 2022



Street flooding is ongoing in Broomfield and Lafayette after reports of more than 3 inches of rain, which continues to fall in the area.

Due to street flooding, Broomfield Police Department said Spader Way is closed from 1st Avenue to DesCombes Drive.

Drivers are advised to avoid flooded roads and underpasses.

Broomfield Police also said a rollover crash involving two vehicles was causing significant delays on westbound US-36 at Interlocken Loop. All westbound lanes were back open by 10:45 a.m.

The view of Spader Way from the @broomfield Heath and Human Services building. The road remains closed due flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/NYVBNKymBV — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) August 16, 2022

It’s been upslope madness in Broomfield this morning. We would be approaching 3 feet of snow if it was 30° cooler #9wx pic.twitter.com/KClWAThXAU — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) August 16, 2022

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.