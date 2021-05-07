Flash flood warning closes I-70 in Glenwood Canyon again

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area near Glenwood Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A Flash Flood Warning closed Interstate 70 in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero on Tuesday afternoon, marking yet another closure of the flood-prone strip of highway.

The closure will remain in place through the remainder of the Flash Flood Warning, which runs through 5 p.m. Tuesday, unless a mudslide occurs that prolongs the closure.

A slow-moving thunderstorm dumped heavy rain on the Grizzly Creek wildfire burn scar area about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, making a mudslide likely.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closes the interstate each time a Flash Flood Warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

This latest closure follows several other mudslide-related closures already this summer.

Wildfire burn scar areas are especially susceptible to flash flooding and mudslides because of the lack of vegetation to absorb the moisture. It's estimated that roughly a quarter-inch of rain in 15 minutes can produce flooding on the scar.

Closure points for westbound traffic are Exit 133 at Dotsero to Exit 116 at Glenwood Springs, and eastbound traffic is closed at Exit 87 at West Rifle , CDOT said.

Drivers who decide to wait out the closure must wait at a location off I-70 and won't be allowed to wait on the interstate, CDOT said.

If detouring, CDOT asked motorists to use the northern alternate route, which adds an extra 2.5 hours of travel time.

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should plan on exiting I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and traveling north on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling or exiting I-70 at Exit 157 (Wolcott) and traveling north on Colorado 131 toward Steamboat Springs.

Travelers will then continue west on U.S. 40 and then south on Colorado 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).

Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by traveling the route above in reverse.