Flash Flood Warning issued for the mountains

The metro area will have a chance for storms after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, with a higher chance for Denver-area storms on Thursday.

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. — Here we go again.

Another round of widespread showers and storms is impacting the mountains, with Flash Flood Warnings issued early Wednesday afternoon for parts of the Cameron Peak burn scar. Meanwhile, other storms are producing hail and heavy rain across parts of the Front Range.

A Flash Flood Warning was posted for parts of the Cameron Peak burn scar shortly after noon on Wednesday, and the warning goes until 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. About a half-inch of rain had already fallen there, with another inch possible this afternoon.

Another Flash Flood Warning was issued for the Black Forest region north of Colorado Springs until 3:15 p.m., where small hail also covered the ground.

Once again, a stagnant weather pattern is keeping plenty of moisture hanging around Colorado. Southeast flow out of the Gulf of Mexico, coupled with some Pacific moisture in the mountains, means that higher-than-normal daily rain chances persist for most of the state.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, most of the Denver area remained calm, but showers and storms will probably impact the region.

Any outdoor Denver Nuggets watch parties this evening should probably move indoors, since that's when there'll be a notably higher chance for showers and storms.

It'll stay unsettled for Thursday, with the Front Range likely looking at a slightly higher rain chance than Wednesday (and lower rain odds for the mountains). It looks drier for Friday before a sharp cold front moves in on Saturday, and that'll likely bring cooler and wetter weather once again for Sunday.