Flash Flood Watch issued for Denver, Front Range

Slow-moving storms could lead to flooding Thursday, particularly for wildfire burn scar areas.

DENVER — A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Front Range for Thursday, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Slow-moving thunderstorms will develop early this afternoon and slowly trudge east, creating a higher than usual risk for flash flooding for much of the Front Range.

As usual, wildfire burn scar areas will have the highest flash flood risk today.

Overall setup

Heavy rain and storms will first develop after noon, likely around the Gore and Front Range Mountains (including Rocky Mountain National Park and several burn scars). Thanks to slow upper-level winds, however, any storms that develop will crawl. That'll boost the flash flood potential for the mountains in particular.

The severe weather risk is low, however. While cloud-to-ground lightning looks likely from these storms, there's a very low damaging wind or large hail threat from today's activity.



Locations

The Cameron Peak, Calwood and East Troublesome fire scars appear to be the ones with the highest risk for seeing flash flooding on Thursday. Storms today will likely be concentrated over the higher terrain west of Denver making those fires particularly susceptible to flooding.

Wildfire scars are especially vulnerable to flooding because there's no vegetation to absorb moisture, often leading to flooding and mudslides.

As far as the Denver metro area, the flood risk will likely be a bit more hit-or-miss. Showers and storms will slowly shift east into the Denver metro area, likely between 3 and 6 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Foothill locations west of the city will probably have the highest risk for flooding, though Denver could see flash flooding as well.

Plan for a potentially stormy drive home from work on Thursday. Any storm that moves through will carry a flood risk because of abundant low-level moisture and the slow-moving nature of today's storms.

Timing

Storms will first develop early this afternoon, likely in the mountains. That's also likely when the flash flood threat will be at its

Amounts

Most areas will probably see between 0.50" and 1.00" of rainfall, though some localized areas in the higher terrain could see over an inch of rainfall. The rain, however, will come down quickly, hence the heightened flood threat.