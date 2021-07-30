Flash Flood Watch includes Denver, more than an inch of rain could fall through Saturday

The Flash Flood Watch also includes most of the mountains, including the wildfire burn scars.

DENVER — A Flash Flood Watch is in place for the entire Denver metro area and most of the mountains through Saturday.

As much as 2-3 inches of rain could fall in some spots this weekend, and much of it could fall in a short period of time due to slow-moving storms. That's unfortunately a good recipe for flash flooding.

The Flash Flood Watch in Denver starts at 6 p.m. and goes through Saturday evening.

Here's a look at why there's a higher risk than usual for flooding across much of Colorado on Friday and Saturday.

Despite yet another day well into the 90s in Denver on Friday, a sharp cold front will drop into eastern Colorado on Friday evening, bringing some surface moisture with it.

That will combine with monsoonal moisture at the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere - which has mostly been stuck in the mountains most of this week - to bring tons of moisture. We're also in a pattern that'll heavily favor slow-moving storms.

The end result: A stormy soaker of a Friday night through the weekend for much of Colorado, including the Denver metro area.

That said, the highest risk for flooding will be in the mountains, and as usual, it'll be near or around burn scar areas.

Avoid traveling through or camping in or near burn scars (or in the mountains in general) this weekend. Conditions will be unusually soggy and stormy Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, the heaviest rain will slowly start to pivot into southern Colorado, and by early next week we'll resume a more typical hit-or-miss shower and storm pattern.

In the meantime, avoid traveling to or through the burn scars. I-70 at Glenwood Canyon will have a very high risk for closure through the weekend.