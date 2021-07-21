Mountains brace for another day of heavy rain and flooding; Flash Flood Watch issued

Much of southern Colorado is also under a higher risk for flash flooding, just a day after deadly flash floods killed at least one person in Larimer County.

DENVER — A Flash Flood Watch is in place for several wildfire burn scars in northern Colorado for Wednesday, with monsoon-driven storms once again behind the potential for flash flooding and mudslides.

This comes on the heels of deadly flooding in Larimer County on Tuesday night, with at least one person killed by flooding in Poudre Canyon near Rustic.

Much of southern Colorado is also under a Flash Flood Watch after heavy rain and mudslides impacted that part of the state as well on Tuesday.

Slow-moving storms that could lead to an inch or more of rain in less than an hour could trigger more flooding on Wednesday.

Storms will develop in the mountains around or just after noon on Wednesday, and they'll slowly budge east as the day wears on. The central mountains from roughly Gunnison and Glenwood Springs on east will have the highest threat for storms on Wednesday.

Overall storm coverage will likely be slightly higher on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, which could increase the risk for flash flooding.

Some of the storms could reach Denver and the urban corridor on Wednesday as well, although the flash flood risk is considerably lower in Denver than in and around the wildfire burn scars. Storms could reach Denver between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday.