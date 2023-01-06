Parts of Denver area hit with flash flooding Monday

Very heavy rainfall on saturated ground led to flash flooding in Littleton, Arvada and east Denver.

DENVER — It rained again, Denver.

Another prolific downpour produced flash flooding across parts of the metro area Monday afternoon.

In some cases, more than an inch of rain fell in an hour or less, leading to several reports of flash flooding, mostly on the south and west sides of the metro area.

There were reports of flooding in Arvada, Lakewood, Edgewater, Littleton, Englewood, east Denver and the southwest side of Denver (Bow Mar).

Arvada Fire said after the rain, a few drivers got stuck in about a foot of floodwater at West 59th Avenue and Simms Street. Crews used a raft to rescue one person, while five others were able to get out by themselves. No injuries were reported.

After this afternoon’s heavy rain, five vehicles became stuck in about a foot of flood water on W 58th Ave./Simms St. Crews are assisting with the rescue of one driver. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/NUDWmzvf6l — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) June 5, 2023

Arvada police shared photos of flooding along Ralston Creek.

Flooding alert. Heavy rain has caused some flooding along Ralston Creek and other waterways in the city. Use extreme caution along Ralston Creek trail and drainages. pic.twitter.com/a6efLr7BZA — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 5, 2023

A Flood Advisory was issued for most of the south side of the Denver area, including the Denver Tech Center, Littleton and Lone Tree. That advisory has since expired.

Another Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson County, including Arvada, Wheat Ridge and Edgewater. That advisory is in effect until 7:15 p.m.

Prolific downpours led to as much as half an inch of rain falling in just five minutes, and some rain totals on the east and south sides of Denver produced more than an inch of rain in less than an hour. Coupled with saturated ground from all of our recent rainfall, conditions were prime for flash flooding.

The Lakewood Police Department shared photos of flooded roads in the area of 10th Avenue and Pierce and Teller streets.

"Please use caution when driving out there until the water clears," the department said in a tweet. "If you don’t know how deep the water is, don’t risk it!"

Wow 😮 that was a lot of rain! Some roadways in the area are flooded. Please use caution ⚠️ when driving out there until the water clears. If you don’t know how deep the water is, don’t risk it! (These photos are of 10th/Pierce and 10th/Teller). pic.twitter.com/UMRrDMJZuf — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) June 5, 2023

A few leftover lighter showers are possible until 8 or 9 p.m. More showers and storms are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday, with similar downpours possible once again.

A stagnant weather pattern is responsible for the heavy rainfall. A blocking area of high pressure to our north, coupled with an area of low pressure off to our west, is keeping persistent southeasterly flow from the Gulf of Mexico into eastern Colorado.