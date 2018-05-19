The storm that dumped heavy rain on parts of the Denver metro area on Friday is moving northeast — bringing a flash flood watch to Fort Morgan, Sterling and other cities on the Interstate 76 corridor.

In other parts of the state, expect it to be cloudy with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, as well as the potential for drizzle or even light rain.

Chilly, rainy & breezy for your Saturday. Time for all those indoor chores you've been putting off! #cowx #9wx pic.twitter.com/gWv0MfsQZb — Kylie Bearse (@KylieBearseWX) May 19, 2018

If you’re running the Colfax Marathon on Sunday, expect some pretty good running weather. The high is 63 degrees and race conditions will largely be in the low 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD | 7 day forecast

There’s a dryer weather pattern for the rest of the week, and temperatures will reach the 80s in a few days.

For the latest forecast, head to: https://on9news.tv/2HLEpKj

