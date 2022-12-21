Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport

Travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport during a busy week of holiday travel.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) is in for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, strong winds and snow, just as the holiday travel season begins.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, 74 flights were canceled at DIA and 214 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Affected airlines included SkyWest, Southwest, United, Alaska Airlines, CommutAir, Icelandair, British Airways, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Jazz, Key Lime Air, Sun Country Airlines, American Airlines and Air Canada.

An arctic blast of frigid weather that arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday slides into Colorado on Wednesday, gripping the state in a deep freeze.

Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings, and Wind Chill Warnings have been posted for counties across Colorado.

Lasting from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning, the system is likely to bring the coldest air Colorado has experienced since 1990, with wind chill as cold as 60 degrees below zero across the eastern plains of Colorado, and as low as 35 degrees below zero along the Interstate 25 corridor.

Snow will accompany the bone-chilling cold Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Two to three inches of snow is expected along the Interstate 25 corridor and eastern plains. Colorado's mountains can expect three to 12 inches of new snow.

Thursday's high temperature in Denver will stay below zero degrees. The forecasted low in Denver on Thursday night is 17 degrees below zero. The all-time record low for Denver is 29 below zero.

