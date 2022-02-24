More flights canceled in Denver as snow falls for 4th-straight day

More than 400 flights have been canceled at Denver's airport this week.

DENVER — As snow falls for the fourth-straight day at Denver International Airport (DIA), dozens more flights have been canceled at Colorado's major airport.

As of 4:30 a.m. Thursday, 70 flights have been canceled at DIA and 22 flights are delayed, according to FlightAware.

Airlines canceling flights are Southwest, American Airlines, United Airlines, SkyWest, CommutAir and Frontier.

The snow and cold arrived in Monday night in Colorado and has hovered over the state into Thursday.

The 9NEWS weather team said the snow will end Thursday morning with clearing skies as Thursday goes on. By Friday, the high should reach the “thawing” mark of 32 degrees under partly sunny skies and sunshine returns to Denver over the weekend with highs reaching 60 degrees next week.

More than 230 flights were canceled Wednesday at DIA and 400 were delayed. There were 129 cancelations and 856 delays at DIA on Tuesday.

