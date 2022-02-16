Dozens of flights canceled at DIA as Denver prepares for Wednesday snow

More than 100 flights at Denver International Airport have been canceled due to winter weather.

DENVER — More than 100 flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Wednesday as airlines prepare for a winter storm that is bringing snow to the metro area.

As of 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, 108 flights have been canceled and 11 delayed at DIA, according to FlightAware.

Airlines canceling flights are Southwest, SkyWest, CommutAir and United.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Denver and the entire metro area from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

This storm is predicted to bring four-to-eight inches snow to the Denver metro area from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Before the snow arrives on Wednesday afternoon, Colorado's Front Range will likely see freezing drizzle into the early afternoon hours.

The biggest impacts from this storm will likely come during the Wednesday evening commute, which could feature slick conditions. There could be some lingering issues during the Thursday morning commute as well.

