Snow cancels, delays flights at Denver's airport

Travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport Tuesday.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) is working to keep runways and taxiways clear on Tuesday while snow falls and temperatures remain below freezing.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 50 flights were canceled at DIA and 185 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Affected airlines included SkyWest, Southwest, CommutAir, Frontier, British Airways, Lufthansa, United, Spirit, and American Airlines.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the northeastern corner of Colorado through midnight Tuesday. Four to 10 inches of snow can be expected with winds gusting up to 60 mph with white-out conditions throughout this area.

More than a dozen school districts in eastern Colorado are closed Tuesday due to blizzard conditions.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of Colorado, including the Interstate 25 corridor from Fort Collins to Castle Rock, as well as the high country and western slopes. These areas can expect two to four inches of snowfall, with winds gusting up to 50 mph.

Another Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Elkhead and Park mountains until 5 p.m. Wednesday. These areas can expect 12 to 24 inches of snowfall.

Avalanche Warnings are up for Park Range, Medicine Bow and Never Summer mountains and northern Front Range for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Avalanche Watches are up for Elkhead and Park mountains through Tuesday. Beware of easily triggered avalanches in these backcountry areas.

We see some off-and-on snow or snow showers continue over the plains through Wednesday, especially toward the northern state border. Skies will gradually become sunny to partly sunny by Thursday and through the weekend, but our high temperatures will remain well below normal into next week.

