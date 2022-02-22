x
Flights canceled at DIA as arctic chill freezes Colorado

More than 115 flights at Denver International Airport have been canceled Tuesday.

DENVER — More than one hundred flights have been canceled Tuesday at Denver International Airport (DIA) as the airport deals with the latest winter storm to hit the Centennial State.

As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, there are 115 cancellations and 18 delays at DIA, according to FlightAware.

Airlines canceling flights include Southwest, SkyWesst, and CommutAir.

Both the snow and cold will be with us for the foreseeable future. Denver's high temperatures will only be in the teens and lows near zero the next three days.

A Winter Storm Watch, Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory cover most of western half of Colorado into Wednesday. A Wind Chill Advisory continues for portions of eastern Colorado.

Full list of closures and delays.

RELATED: Wind Chill Advisory in effect while arctic chill blankets Colorado

RELATED: How to protect your pipes from freezing this week

