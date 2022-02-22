Flights canceled at DIA as arctic chill freezes Colorado

DENVER — More than one hundred flights have been canceled Tuesday at Denver International Airport (DIA) as the airport deals with the latest winter storm to hit the Centennial State.
As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, there are 115 cancellations and 18 delays at DIA, according to FlightAware.
Airlines canceling flights include Southwest, SkyWesst, and CommutAir.
Both the snow and cold will be with us for the foreseeable future. Denver's high temperatures will only be in the teens and lows near zero the next three days.
A Winter Storm Watch, Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory cover most of western half of Colorado into Wednesday. A Wind Chill Advisory continues for portions of eastern Colorado.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.