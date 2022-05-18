This week's snow could break all sorts of records for Denver

First off, don't overlook the high fire danger that'll precede our huge temperature drop.

DENVER — It sure didn't look like it was going to snow in Denver earlier this week. But this just in: Predicting the future is hard.

Denver and Colorado are in for a wild meteorological roller coaster this week, starting with 90-degree temperatures on Thursday and potentially ending with a thump of snow and a freeze on Friday night.

A strong storm system moving in from our north will impact Colorado starting on Thursday night.

Ahead of that storm, though, near-record warmth and gusty winds will increase fire danger on Thursday. Winds could gust over 60 mph in the foothills on Thursday afternoon, with gusts as high as 40 mph in Denver.

Fire danger could be critically high on Thursday afternoon, so avoid doing anything that can create a spark outdoors on Thursday.

After Thursday's high fire danger, though, Old Man Winter will crash through the front door.

A powerful cold front will move through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures, which may be around 90, and bottoming them into the low 40s by Friday morning.

Snow develops in the mountains first before moving south and east through the day on Friday.

In Denver and for areas below 6,000 feet in elevation (most of the Denver metro area), rain will change to snow sometime on Friday afternoon. Depending on the exact timing of this system, a slushy inch or two of snow could fall in Denver overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

However, any snow that does fall would only stick to colder surfaces (car tops, grass), and roads will remain wet.

The higher impact snow will fall in the foothills, where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Friday and Saturday for areas above 6,000 feet in elevation. That's where enough snow could fall that downed trees and power lines could be a serious issue.

Remember to shake your trees periodically as the snow falls.

Exact snowfall totals are a big challenge with this system. The highest totals will fall in the highest elevations west of Denver, with some areas above 9,000 feet potentially in line for 12-18 inches of snow.

Cover those plants!

The other big impact from this upcoming storm will be unusually cold temperatures. Temperatures will likely drop to around 32 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday mornings in Denver, potentially leading to a killing freeze.

That means you need to cover up your tender vegetation or bring it inside.

