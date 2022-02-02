Most Front Range schools closed Wednesday

Hundreds of schools across Colorado's Front Range are closed during a Groundhog Day snowstorm.

DENVER — Hundreds of schools, businesses and government offices are closed across the Denver area and along the Front Range due to a February blast of snow and frigid temperatures.

Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Douglas County School District, Mapleton Public Schools, Jefferson County Public Schools and Westminster Public Schools are among the major school districts closed on Wednesday.

The Groundhog Day storm has created snow-packed interstates, streets and side streets. Hundreds of plows were out overnight but it was difficult for crews to keep up with the continuous snowfall throughout the night. Those who do not need to travel are advised to stay off the roads.

After the snow ends Wednesday afternoon, Arctic-cold temperatures will hang over Colorado into Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisories are posted for Denver and the Front Range through midnight Wednesday for four to eight inches of snow across the city and up to a foot of snow for the western suburbs areas west of I-25.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Jefferson, western Douglas, Larimer and Boulder Counties above 6,000 feet, as well as areas around Lamar and the San Juan mountains, beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson and West Douglas Counties above 6,000 feet could see snow accumulations six to 12 inches.

