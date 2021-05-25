Colorado enjoys Wednesday morning lunar eclipse

Colorado saw a full lunar eclipse Wednesday morning. The whole event took nearly 3 hours and started at 2:45 a.m. and was fully eclipsed by 5:11 a.m.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado saw a full lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning, some people called it the Super Flower Blood Moon.

The whole event took nearly three hours and started around 2:45 a.m.

The moon was half eclipsed by 3:45 a.m., and by about 5:11 a.m., it was fully eclipsed.

At that time, the moon appeared to be a reddish orange color for the 15 minutes of totality.

The moon turned orange because the only sunlight hitting it was be passing through the earth’s atmosphere.

That filters out the blues just like the sunsets we see on earth.

> Video below: Watch the lunar eclipse in Colorado.

The moon started to set shortly after totality, so it disappeared from our view here in Colorado before revealing its full light again.

This eclipse was the only full lunar eclipse of 2021.

It was also a super moon, which means the eclipse happened when the moon was at its closet distance from earth. Super moons are about 14% larger than normal full moons.

The eclipse happened as the moon set in the western horizon. The moon appears to be even larger when it’s on the horizon due to what's known as the "moon illusion."