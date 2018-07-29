KUSA — Severe storms that brought damaging hail swept through several Colorado areas, including Greeley, Evans, Kit Carson, Fort Collins, LaSalle and Flagler.

In addition, three confirmed tornadoes touched down in northeast Colorado.

Two touched down in Brush (Morgan County) and another touched down in Raymer in Weld County. The one in Brush left damage to the airport.

Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen is on-scene collecting information.

Damage to the Brush Airport. Could likely have been a tornado #9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/yifzbo1EhP — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) July 30, 2018

Denver is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m., as is much of the northeastern part of the state.

Denver can expect gusty winds of up to 45 miles per hour within the hour.

Outflow from storms east- gust front moving west back toward the metro area- gusty winds to 45 mph expected within the hour- pic.twitter.com/eu8T6Z1naW — Kathy Sabine (@KathySabine9) July 30, 2018

Severe storms are expected to continue through the evening.

Tornado Watch until 9 PM tracking severe storms with rotation in Weld County. Storm movement toward the ESE- radar update and my forecast at five #9News! pic.twitter.com/C1UBYYDjp5 — Kathy Sabine (@KathySabine9) July 29, 2018

Denver is on the fringe, with a second cold front coming in around 8:30 p.m., meaning a chance of showers and storms this evening.

There is a continued possibility of very large hail, (potentially tennis ball size!) damaging winds up to 80 mph and isolated tornadoes, especially in the northeast.

Sunday morning's cloud cover played a role in the potential severe weather. The longer the low clouds stick around, the less instability.

The earlier the low, thick clouds clear, the better the chance for strong to severe storms. If the clouds linger into the afternoon, the atmosphere will stay cooler and more stable.

