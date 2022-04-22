Hottest April temperature in 30 years recorded in Denver on Friday

Windy conditions continue across eastern Colorado with some gusts over 60 mph and the heat broke the daily record in Denver.

DENVER — Denver smashed its record high temperature on Friday, with the mercury spiking up to 89 degrees at Denver International Airport (DIA).

That led to Denver breaking its previous record high temperature of 88 degrees, which was last set in 1989, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Denver's official climatological records are kept at Denver International Airport.

On top of that, the high of 89° in Denver on Friday made it the hottest April temperature in the city since 1992, and it also tied for Denver's second-hottest April temperature on record.

So far, the high temperature at DEN has been 89 degrees. This breaks the previous record of 88 degrees set in 1989. — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 22, 2022

Friday's high of 80 degrees or above marked the third time this April (and fourth time this year) that Denver's hit 80 degrees or higher. The city's average first 80-degree day, on average, falls on April 18.

Friday's scorching heat, of course, directly contributed to the extreme fire danger that covered most of eastern Colorado.

Winds gusted up to 73 mph at Buckley Air Force Base, and the relative humidity dropped down to 5%, meaning it was an exceptionally dry air mass as well. In Denver, winds regularly gusted above 50 mph.

Windy conditions continue across the area with some gusts over 60 mph. Winds are expected to increase through the afternoon, especially south & east of a Denver to Akron line where some gusts to 70 mph are expected. Watch out for blowing dust & poor visibility when driving. #cowx pic.twitter.com/sCQ3YJ0lWZ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 22, 2022

The heat dissipates quickly, though, with a sharp cold front knocking back temperatures after midnight. Highs on Saturday and Sunday may struggle to hit 60 degrees either day, with a chance for rain showers on both days.

The welcome news, a weather system will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and a few light rain showers to lower elevations over the weekend with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

