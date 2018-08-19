DENVER — Many fans who watched in person as the Broncos lost their second preseason game in a row left the stadium in a heavy rainstorm.

Water was seen pouring from the rafters in one of the stadium's tunnels near the end of the game as the National Weather Service briefly declared a severe thunderstorm warning for Denver. It was quickly canceled.

A wet end to the evening at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Puddles of water were seen in the hallways at Broncos Stadium at Mile High after the team's preseason loss to the Bears.

Fans were drenched as they walked to cars and light rail trains. The storm quickly moved by, but not before dumping about 0.7 inches of rain. Lightning also flashed across the sky during the storm.

Photo courtesy: Emily Mayo

Another storm earlier in the evening was also producing lightning and threatened to delay the game, but it passed just north and east of the stadium's vicinity.

Photo courtesy: Emily Mayo

More rain is expected in the metro area early Sunday morning.

