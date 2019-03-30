Spring snow in Colorado!

The Front Range woke up to heavy, wet snow on the grass but most of the snow melted on contact with roads and driveways. Nothing like getting the snow but not having to worry about shoveling!

The National Weather Service in Boulder said the snowfall forecast was right on the edge of a Winter Weather Advisory, but since it was on the threshold decided against issuing it because of the low impact to the roads.

A thunderstorm in Ponderosa Park right before the change over to snow helped 7.0" inches of snow pile up quickly.

Here are the rest of the official NWS totals:

Ponderosa Park: 7.0"

Red Feather Lakes: 4.0"

Evergreen: 2.0"

Cheesman Reservoir: 1.5"

Erie: 2.0"

Dillon: 1.5"

Denver: 2.1"

Northglenn: 2.8"

Aurora: 3.0"

Englewood: 3.5"

Parker: 2.0"

Lafayette: 3.0"

Franktown: 4.1"

Conifer: 6.0"

Bear Lake: 3.0"

Holyoke: 1.9"

Silver Plume: 3.5"

Lafayette: 2.4"

Longmont: 1.0"

Federal Heights: 3.0"

Berthoud Pass: 6.0"

Rabbit Ears Pass: 5.0"

DIA: 1.5"

Boulder: 4.8"

NW Denver: 3.4"

Lousiville: 4.6"

Arvada: 3.3"

Greeley: 1.2"

Fort Collins: 1.6"

Find a full list of totals at this link.

