DENVER, Colorado — Colorado is bracing for a winter storm that meteorologist Kylie Bearse said will bring blizzard conditions to much of the Denver metro area on Wednesday.

As Bearse explained in this Q&A, the wind makes exact totals difficult to forecast. That leaves school districts with a tough decision to make: cancel class or let the first bell ring.

Here's how the districts likely impacted by Wednesday's storm make the final decision.

Aurora Public Schools - CLOSED

APS doesn't designate a specific time when this decision will be made but says "as early as possible." For Wednesday's storm, early as possible meant just before 4 p.m.

On its website, Aurora Public Schools said staff members typically start assessing conditions just after midnight. The superintendent and staff make the final call

Aurora Public Schools covers over 155 square miles so it's possible some areas could be affected by a storm while others aren't. On its website, APS said "in the interest of safety, APS will generally close all of its schools."

Cherry Creek Schools - CLOSED

Cherry Creek Schools also says a decision to close impacts every school in the district.

In March of 2017, CCS told 9NEWS that's because "it would not be possible to create a new model for each unique situation in the limited time between when the decision is made and the start of schools without causing confusion for parents and schools."

That decision begins with a 3 a.m. wake-up call for the superintendent, assistant superintendent of facility support, and transportation department staff.

They use forecasts from NOAA, AccuWeather, and local meteorologists; information and recommendations from neighboring districts; and reports from area drivers to make a final decision by 5:30 a.m.

Online, CCS says it's "rare" but possible to make the call "the evening before for the next day." Such was the case on Tuesday afternoon, when the district announced that all CCS will be closed on Wednesday.

Once the decision to close or delay is made, it can't be undone "even if the weather forecast changes."

Adams 12 Five Star Schools - CLOSED

District policy outlines whether or not Adams 12 will close or delay due to weather. Adams 12 Communications Manager Christina Dahmen told 9NEWS Tuesday that when a decision is made, it's for the entire district.

Dahmen said one part is never closed or delayed while another part is not.

The process for reaching a decision begins early in the morning with the superintendent and other members from the transportation and risk staff driving the district to get an idea of conditions.

Dahmen told 9NEWS that they use district specific weather forecasts and recommendations from public safety agencies to help make a final decision.

The district announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that all Adams 12 Five Star Schools will be closed due to the blizzard-like conditions in the forecast.

Jefferson County Public Schools

Jefferson County Public Schools say they won't close or delay "unless the storm is extreme."

Chief Communications Officer Tammy Schiff said the number one priority in the decision making process is the safety of students and staff.

On its website, JCPS outlines three basic questions that help them reach a decision:

Can our school bus and snow removal teams do their jobs. Will we be able to provide meals? What is the forecast for later in the day?

JCPS says it does evaluate mountain school areas differently than metro area locations but "conditions must be deemed extreme enough to warrant closing."

The district doesn’t go back on its decisions to open or close, since parents need to make plans.

Denver Public Schools - CLOSED

9NEWS spoke with DPS in detail Tuesday afternoon about how a decision to close or delay is reached. Denver's largest school district made the call at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to close all DPS schools and offices on Wednesday.

