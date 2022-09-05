Eastern Colorado under high fire danger all week thanks to windy, dry weather

Windy, dry, and hot weather will once again lead to high fire danger across most of the state this week.

DENVER — Sorry if we sound like a bit of a broken record.

High fire danger will be in place basically all week thanks to dry, windy, and hot weather across eastern Colorado.

Fire danger looks especially high over the southern and eastern portions of Colorado this week, where winds will generally be stronger and temperatures will be warmer than the rest of the state.

That said, Denver and most of the state will deal with at least some form of enhanced fire danger virtually all week long.

A prolonged hot and dry pattern coupled with an historic lack of moisture during April are combining to elevate our fire danger once again.

The most dangerous fire conditions could come on Wednesday, when winds up to 60 mph coupled with very dry air and 90-to-100 degree temperatures on the eastern Plains will make fire danger especially high.

When a Red Flag Warning (fire weather warning) is issued, make sure to avoid anything with a spark outdoors. More than 80 percent of wildfires are due to some form of human error.

Additionally, if you live near an open space, have a go bag packed and ready in case of evacuation.

Unfortunately, there's little in the way of relief in sight. There aren't any meaningful rain or snow chances across the state over the next 7-10 days, which will likely keep our fire danger elevated into next week.

Temperatures also look to stay on the warm side of average, which will also help keep fire danger higher than it normally is during this time of the year.