High flood threat for the Denver area this week

A Flood Watch is in place for the Denver area through Friday. An additional 2-3 inches of rain could fall in spots.

DENVER — A Flood Watch covers the entire Denver area Thursday, with the potential for an additional 2-3 inches of rain through Friday evening.

A relatively unusual long-duration rain event could drop totals of three or even four inches of rainfall in parts of the Denver area, a significant amount of rain.

For context, Denver averages only about 14 or 15 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow equivalent) in a full calendar year.

Steady, heavy rain will continue across northeast Colorado through at least Friday morning and likely beyond that. That'll lead to an extra 1-3 inches of rain for much of northeastern Colorado, potentially triggering flooding.

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, Denver International Airport had already seen 1.28 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours. With the potential for an extra 2-3 inches of rain, that could lead to some localized flooding. Since midnight, DIA had seen 0.82 inches of rain, the wettest calendar day in Denver since Aug. 21.

Streams, creeks, and smaller bodies of water will probably hold the highest risk for flooding. Low-lying areas that typically flood will probably encounter flooding through Friday.

If you come up to a water-covered roadway, find an alternate route. The general rule of thumb is if you can't see to the bottom of the road, it's too deep to pass through. Water is heavier than you might think: It only takes about 6-12 inches of water to float your vehicle (depending on its weight).

On the positive side, this rain will make a substantial dent in our drought. With a widespread 1-4 inches of rain across eastern Colorado likely this week, the moderate and severe drought conditions plaguing the region will see significant improvement.

