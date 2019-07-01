A fast-moving Pacific system will bring strong winds early Monday morning as it moves across Colorado. Areas in and near the foothills are most likely experience these strong winds.

A second feature will affect the area this afternoon which is expected to produce another period of strong winds. The strong winds will spread across portions of the northeast plains as well, mainly north and northeast of Denver.

A high wind warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Monday night.

Now is your chance to tie down any patio furniture, trampolines - anything you think might blow away as winds top 60 mph Monday!

High Wind Warnings are in effect for northern Colorado, with wind across the Front Range 25-40 mph and gusts near 60 mph. Into the foothills, the gusts could top 70 mph, with a few gusts over 12,000 ft getting close to 90 mph.

Winds are expected to remain steady throughout the day in the metro sitting steady at 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Meanwhile, a weather system will bring snow and strong winds to the mountains through Monday evening. The heaviest snow will be north of the Interstate 70 corridor. Strong winds will produce blowing snow and very poor visibilities at times over the higher mountain passes.

Snow with storm totals snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches are expected along with winds gusting as high as 80 mph.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place meaning that periods of snow will cause difficult travel conditions. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

The wind will come straight out of the west, so travel along north-south roads will be difficult Monday, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust and blowing snow in the mountains could reduce visibility.

Downed trees and power outages are also a concern on high wind days.

The combination of wind and snow will make travel difficult in parts of the high country Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

