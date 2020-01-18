COLORADO, USA — High winds and heavy snow are creating difficult travel conditions in Colorado's high country Friday evening.

Across the metro area and near Denver International Airport, wind gusts reached 30 to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service said wind speeds could even reach 80 miles per hour in the high mountains and foothills through Saturday morning.

FULL FORECAST: High Wind Warning for Denver tonight, advisories for snow in the mountains

At the same time, a strong band of snow is hitting the Interstate 70 corridor.

CDOT said that travel is not recommended on either direction on I-70 between Georgetown and Vail.

Keep up with current conditions and closures here:

Denver International Airport is also experiencing flight delays due to the high winds.

According to flight aware, there have been 358 flight delays and 207 cancellations at the airport today.

