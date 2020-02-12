Denver saw its biggest blizzard ever in December 1913

The four-day blizzard left the city blanketed under more than 3.5 feet of snow.

DENVER — There were 45.7 inches of snow on the ground in Denver on December 5, 1913.

For four days, a massive blizzard hit Colorado. It remains the largest snowstorm recorded in Denver's history.

According to the Denver Public Library, the snow began on Dec. 1 and continued through Dec. 5, leaving the city blanketed under more than 3.5 feet of snow.

History Colorado Center said schools and businesses were closed for days and some residents even slept at work because they were unable to get home.

>Video above: Nearly 46 inches of snow fell in Denver in December 1913

Some mountain communities saw even more astounding numbers: Georgetown recorded 86 inches and Estes Park had 53 inches of snow, according to the website Weather5280.

More than 100 years later, we still have not come close to breaking that record.

The second biggest blizzard was in 2003, when 31.8 inches of snow fell in Denver.

You can see a full gallery of the 1913 blizzard from the Denver Public Library: http://bit.ly/2BIWnGG.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.