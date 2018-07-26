ENGLEWOOD — Neighbors on one Englewood street are still cleaning up after storms flooded several homes.

On South Acoma Street, Angelo Maldonado said the rain fell so hard Tuesday night it looked like rivers washing down his street. From his front porch, he and his brother watched helplessly as water filled several neighbors’ basement apartment units.

His brother, Isaac, recorded video of the flooding as water rushed through the neighborhood.

“My house is a little bit damaged by the water, but it’s my neighbor’s house -- he lost everything,” Angelo said.

In the basement unit below him, water rose to nearly the ceiling and flooded the entire apartment. Maldonado said his neighbor lost property and pet birds, but survived the floodwaters.

The rain also caused major flooding at two other homes across the street.

Rachael Haber was cat-sitting for a friend when floodwaters trapped her in a basement apartment. She did not survive.

“I want to know how this could have happened,” Maldonado said.

Specifically, he has questions about drainage systems and other infrastructure in the neighborhood and why the street was unable to handle the amount of water Tuesday night.

In a statement released Wednesday, the City of Englewood said it “is saddened about the death that resulted from the storm on July 24. We never want to hear that such a horrific act of nature, like we saw last night, ends with a loss of life.”

City officials said an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell within 30 minutes, and called the storm a “100-year event.” City officials said the amount of rainfall Tuesday “quickly exceeded infrastructure’s capacity.”

City spokesperson Alison Carney was unable to clarify Wednesday how the city measured that rainfall amount, or what kind of capacity the city’s infrastructure has.

The City of Englewood also said police will not be conducting a criminal investigation at the residence where Haber died.

9NEWS has requested more information from city officials about why the neighborhood sustained such significant flooding, whether the city was inspecting the damage to the area after the storm, and whether the city plans to make any changes to the infrastructure after this event.

© 2018 KUSA-TV