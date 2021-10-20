How dry has it been in Denver?

Quick hint: It's been an exceptionally dry summer and fall along the Front Range.

DENVER — If it's felt extra dry to you across Denver and throughout eastern Colorado over the last few months, it's not just you.

Since June 1, Denver's picked up less than two inches of rainfall, a strikingly low amount of precipitation over what's typically the wettest time of the year along the Front Range.

After a super soaker of a spring along the Front Range and across eastern Colorado, the precipitation hose shut down, plain and simple. Denver saw less than an inch-and-a-half of rainfall through the typically wet summer months, good enough for the ninth-driest summer on record.

And since the start of September, or the start of meteorological fall, Denver's only seen 0.33" of total precipitation, which makes it the 15th-driest start to autumn on record in the city.

If you add it all up, Denver's 1.78" of precipitation since the start of June is the second-driest early June through late October stretch on record.

If Denver doesn't see any significant rainfall (as in, more than a quarter-inch) over the next week, as looks likely, then this will become the driest early June through late October stretch in Denver's recorded history.

A combination of La Niña, unfavorable storm tracks and sheer luck - thunderstorms missing the city's official observation site at Denver International Airport, for example - are largely behind the bone dry summer and start of fall in Denver.

Unfortunately, little to no rain is in the forecast, and it'll likely to expand and/or worsen drought conditions across the Denver area and eastern Colorado.