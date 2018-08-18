Floodwater flowed over Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs Friday evening in wake of a storm that dumped heavy rain and hail.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that afternoon storms caused severe flooding in the area.

A bridge washed out in Hanover, leaving many residents without access to their homes.

Cars were washed off I-25 near the exit for Pikes Peak International Raceway due to the floodwaters, prompting rescue efforts.

I-25 stayed open in the area but was down to one lane.

A 9NEWS traffic camera showed heavy delays in the area.

