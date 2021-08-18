Flash flooding forces I-70 closure at Glenwood Canyon

A Flash Flood Warning on Wednesday afternoon prompted the automatic closure of I-70 at Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A Flash Flood Warning on Wednesday afternoon forced the automatic closure of Interstate 70 at Glenwood Canyon.

A slow-moving storm moved right through the flood-prone canyon on Wednesday, prompting yet another closure of the burn scar-affected stretch of highway. The National Weather Service issued the Warning for the area until 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

More storms could impact the area over tonight into Thursday thanks to a strong storm system moving through western Colorado. More rain is likely in Glenwood Canyon, meaning this could be an extended closure.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) automatically closes the flood-prone stretch of highway anytime a Flash Flood Warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

The Grizzly Creek burn scar is located right near the highway, and burn scars are especially vulnerable to flash flooding due to the lack of vegetation to absorb moisture. As a result, flood-driven mudslides are common near or even over the interstate.

If detouring, CDOT asked motorists to use the northern alternate route, which adds an extra 2.5 hours of travel time.

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should plan on exiting I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and traveling north on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling or exiting I-70 at Exit 157 (Wolcott) and traveling north on Colorado 131 toward Steamboat Springs.

Travelers will then continue west on U.S. 40 and then south on Colorado 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).

Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by traveling the route above in reverse.