I-70 closes at Glenwood Canyon again on Thursday

A Flash Flood Warning prompted yet another closure of the flood-prone stretch of highway.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A Flash Flood Warning forced the closure of Interstate 70 at Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, marking at least the ninth flood-related closure of the highway so far this summer.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the highway between Exit 87 in Rifle and Exit 133 in Dotsero.

The Flash Flood Warning responsible for the closure goes until 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, with about an inch of rain expected to fall on the burn scar in one hour.

Mudslides were reported on Thursday afternoon near Redstone on Highway 133. The mudslides came from the same cluster of thunderstorms prompting the I-70 closure at Glenwood Canyon.

Mudslide reported Hwy 133 at the north entrance to Redstone. Crews and deputies are enroute. @ColoradoDOT Pitkin County Emergency Management — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 29, 2021

CDOT automatically closes the flood-prone stretch of highway anytime a Flash Flood Warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

The Grizzly Creek burn scar is located right near the highway, and burn scars are especially vulnerable to flash flooding due to the lack of vegetation to absorb moisture. As a result, flood-driven mudslides are common near or even over the interstate.

If detouring, CDOT asked motorists to use the northern alternate route, which adds an extra 2.5 hours of travel time.

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should plan on exiting I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and traveling north on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling or exiting I-70 at Exit 157 (Wolcott) and traveling north on Colorado 131 toward Steamboat Springs.

Travelers will then continue west on U.S. 40 and then south on Colorado 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).