I-70 closes at Glenwood Canyon due to flash flooding for the 8th time this summer

Tuesday featured yet another flash flood-induced closure of I-70.

DENVER — For the 8th time this summer, Interstate 70 closed at Glenwood Canyon due to flash flooding on Tuesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) automatically closes the flood-prone stretch of highway anytime a Flash Flood Warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

Closure points for all traffic are Exit 133 (Dotsero), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek) and Exit 87 (West Rifle).

The Flash Flood Warning is in place until 10:30 p.m.

The Grizzly Creek burn scar is located right near the highway, and burn scars are especially vulnerable to flash flooding due to the lack of vegetation to absorb moisture. As a result, flood-driven mudslides are common near or even over the interstate.

If detouring, CDOT asked motorists to use the northern alternate route, which adds an extra 2.5 hours of travel time.

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should plan on exiting I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and traveling north on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling or exiting I-70 at Exit 157 (Wolcott) and traveling north on Colorado 131 toward Steamboat Springs.

Travelers will then continue west on U.S. 40 and then south on Colorado 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).

Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by traveling the route above in reverse.