I-70 reopens in Glenwood Canyon after multiple-vehicle crash

CDOT said in order to clear the crash, crews had to drain 7,000 gallons of gasoline from a crashed tanker into another tanker.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon was closed for much of Tuesday due to a crash involving multiple semi-trucks and a gasoline tanker.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), four commercial vehicles were involved in the pileup. CDOT said in order to clear the crash, crews had to drain 7,000 gallons of gasoline from the crashed tanker into another tanker.

The tanker spilled 3,000 gallons of gasoline after the crash, CDOT said. They said the spill was stopped and a hazardous vehicle crew oversaw cleanup.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed just before 9 a.m. Tuesday and reopened just before 6 p.m.

Drivers traveling west during the closure were rerouted onto an alternative route, exiting I-70 at Exit 205 and going north on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling. CDOT expected the detour to add at least 2.5 extra hours of travel time.

