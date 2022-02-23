Latest road conditions: Arctic cold, icy Colorado commute

A frigid arctic front has brought snow and below-freezing temperatures to the Centennial State.

COLORADO, USA — An cold front has brought snow and below-freezing temperatures to Colorado, leading to slick, icy and snow-packed roads across the state.

Boulder and Fort Collins were among the jurisdictions to go on Accident Alert Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning, traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 270 were closed due to a crash between Interstate 76 and Colorado Highway 265.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) first tweeted about the crash around 3:26 a.m. CDOT later updated the closure to the right lane of eastbound I-270.

Also Wednesday morning, crashes closed lanes of I-70, I-25, I-225 and I-76 in the Denver metro area.

The cold front that arrived Monday will drop Colorado's temperatures below zero for three straight days this week.

The snow is expected to continue through Thursday morning, although the majority of the snow on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be light.

The highest snow impacts were expected Tuesday morning, as the initial surge of snow moves through and potentially leads to a few inches of accumulation.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

