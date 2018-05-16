These are photos that you’ll have to see to believe.

If you live in northern Colorado, you might have been there for a “freak” hailstorm near the Wyoming border on Monday.

The next morning, Jane Carpenter with MEII Leading Edge Flight Training, LLC flew over the scene just north of Wellington, and what she saw was pretty incredible.

Basically, you can see exactly where the hail hit. 9NEWS Meteorologist Danielle Grant says that’s because hail has a very direct and clear path, unlike rain.

And this photo explains why you could feel the impact of a hailstorm while your neighbor notices nothing.

Check out the photos below:

