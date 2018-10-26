KUSA — Looks like most areas will have dry weather (though there may be some snow on the ground) for trick-or-treating Wednesday evening.
Southern Colorado may just be wrapping the snow just a couple of hours before the ghouls begin to roam in search of snacks and sweets.
Here’s what we know: Today's storm ends during the middle of the afternoon in Southern Colorado. Layers, at the least, will be necessary for trick-or-treaters.
Temperature: As skies clear for the Front Range that means 40s during the day on Halloween and evening temperatures dropping into the mid 30s to low 40s.
Rain/snow: Rain and snow lasts into the afternoon in Southern Colorado after wrapping up very early in the morning over the Front Range.
A look at Halloween night forecasts around the state:
Northwest Colorado: (Craig, Meeker, Steamboat Springs)
- Partly cloudy for the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow in the evening. Evening temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Western Slope:
- Partly cloudy, cool and dry. Evening temperatures in the low 40s.
Southwest Colorado: (Durango, Cortez, Pagosa Springs)
Central Mountains:
- Breezy and partly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the mid 20s.
Southern Mountains:
- Lots of snow on the ground! Light snow possible until 6 pm Wednesday evening. Evening temperatures in the low 20s.
Continental Divide:
- Windy and clear. Evening temperatures in the low to mid 20s.
Front Range: (Denver, Fort Collins, Greeley, Castle Rock):
- Snow ends before 9 am. Mostly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.
Northeast Colorado: (Fort Morgan, Sterling, Holyoke, Julesburg, Yuma, Wray)
- Mostly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the low 40s.
Eastern Colorado: (Limon, Burlington)
- Mostly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the middle 30s.
Southeastern Colorado:
- A few brief rain/snow showers before 4 pm, then partly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the lower 40s.
For now, please plan on dressing your trick-or-treaters in layers so they are warm as we go from house to house on Halloween.