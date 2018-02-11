KUSA — Heavy, blowing snow will make traveling through the mountains early Saturday through the afternoon difficult as a series of storms moves through the state. The worst conditions will be over high mountain passes.

On top of the snow, gusty winds will add to the travel and visibility difficulties.

The heaviest snow will fall overnight Saturday, then continue off and on Saturday afternoon. Cold temperatures will allow the roads to stay snow packed and slick.

We’ll get a bit of break by Saturday evening, with another round of snow in the mountains by Sunday afternoon.

The higher snow totals will be above 9,500-10,000 ft, where below that most towns will see 1 to 4 inches.

