KUSA — Monsoon season continues across Colorado, bringing more chances for heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind to the state Thursday afternoon.

Showers were already beginning to develop over the mountains as of around lunchtime Wednesday. Storms will become more organized, pushing over the foothills near the Denver area between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Storms will move east into the Denver area and along the Front Range starting at 3 p.m. and will last into the evening.A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Denver, Fort Collins and Greeley until 9 p.m.

There is a chance for some of these storms to be severe. Large hail, damaging wind and heavy rain will be the primary threats along parts of Interstate 25, including in the Denver area. Plains locations east of Denver International Airport will also see a small chance for an isolated tornado.

Storms will move toward the southeast around an area of high pressure that is centered over the desert southwest. This is an unusual position for monsoon season. Typically when this happens, moisture is cut off from Colorado. However this area of high pressure is not very strong, so tropical moisture is moving all the way around it and making its way back into Colorado.

High temperatures will warm into the middle 80s Thursday afternoon for locations near Denver, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Chances for isolated thunderstorms will remain in Denver’s forecast through the weekend.

